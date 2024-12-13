Security 101 expands capabilities with acquisition of Eos Business Surveillance Solutions

Security 101, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a national provider of comprehensive commercial security solutions, announced today the strategic acquisition of Eos Business Surveillance Solutions, LLC, a Flint, MI-based security integration firm specializing in video surveillance, access control, and advanced mobile surveillance trailer solutions. This acquisition enhances Security 101's capabilities by incorporating Eos's expertise in complex mobile surveillance solutions, enabling the company to better serve its growing base of local and national customers with expanded, innovative offerings.

Founded in 2005 by Chad Miller and Francis Ralabate, Eos has built a strong reputation as a trusted provider of customized security solutions. Post-acquisition, Francis will continue leading the Flint team, ensuring a smooth transition and ongoing success.

"Expanding our footprint in Michigan through this acquisition marks an exciting milestone for Security 101," said Greg Daly, CEO of Security 101. "Eos not only enhances our expertise in traditional security integration but also brings a highly valuable offering in mobile surveillance trailers—an innovation we see as a key benefit for our customers nationwide. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the ever-changing demands of the security industry."

Eos's mobile surveillance trailer business, which includes both sales and leasing options, is expected to drive significant growth within Security 101's existing customer base.

"We are excited to join forces with the Security 101 team," said Francis Ralabate. "This partnership provides us with the opportunity to scale our business while continuing to focus on what makes us unique—our innovative mobile surveillance trailer solutions. I'm thrilled to bring these advancements to a larger audience while supporting the outstanding team we've built at Flint."

This acquisition underscores Security 101's dedication to integrating forward-thinking solutions and providing unparalleled service to its clients.