Renova Technology expands surveillance repair services to support municipalities nationwide

Renova Technology, a repair service provider for world-class manufacturers, integrators, and enterprises, has announced the expansion of its enterprise surveillance repair menu, adding hundreds of new models for 2024. This strategic move reinforces Renova's commitment to supporting municipalities and national integrators across the nation by offering cost-effective solutions for high-end surveillance equipment that is out of warranty.

Renova's tailored services aim to reduce costs for municipalities by repairing high-end surveillance equipment from brands such as Axis Communications, Avigilon, Bosch, and Genetec, as well as public safety equipment that is simply out of warranty. By providing a sustainable option for extending the lifespan of surveillance systems, Renova continues to fill a critical need in the physical security industry while addressing savings and lead times as a U.S.-based repair provider.

"Municipalities enjoy cost savings by repairing high-end surveillance equipment like Axis Communications, Avigilon, Genetec, and Cohu HD products. We help extend the lifecycle of these products when they are simply out of warranty—quickly, economically, and with quality. With our expanded repair facilities, we continue to focus on R&D to better support our customers, advancing our enterprise repair menu," said Louis Pine, VP of Sales and Marketing.

In Georgia alone, Renova Technology has built relationships with cities such as Alpharetta, Roswell, Smyrna, and more. According to an Alpharetta, Georgia, traffic representative, "Renova Technology has been a great local resource for the city of Alpharetta by the repair of commercial security equipment for our traffic operations department and team. We are really pleased with the responsive action and dependable service that Renova gives to our city."

With its expanded security repair menu of over 3,500 SKUs and over 300 brands of commercial security equipment, Renova ensures that municipalities and enterprises alike can maintain robust surveillance operations without the financial burden of unnecessary equipment replacements on high-end products.

Earlier this year, Renova announced its selection by IDIS Americas, Inc. to extend the lifecycle of legacy products branded as AV Costar and CostarHD. This collaboration demonstrates Renova's commitment to providing exceptional service solutions that maximize product longevity and reliability of surveillance equipment used by municipalities and highway authorities across the nation.

To learn more about Renova Technology's surveillance repair services or download a copy of Renova's Enterprise Security Repair menu, visit: https://www.renovatechnology.com/security-repair-menu/.