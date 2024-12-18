LVC Companies’ holiday fundraiser donates $30,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities

LVC Companies is proud to announce that donations from its 2024 holiday season fundraiser benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) hit a new all-time record of $30,000.

The fundraising total includes LVC employee contributions, matching funds from LVC Companies, and a donation from Luther Bloomington Acura Subaru during RMHC’s Give to the Max Day Campaign.

The funds will help the organization provide lodging, meals, and more to families with seriously ill children seeking medical care away from home.

“Our mission of providing a comfortable home away from home for families with sick kids would not be possible without the support of partners like LVC, who involve their employees in their charitable giving efforts and match their contributions. When combined with another match from Luther Automotive, the dollars—and the impact—really add up. Our sincere thanks to everyone involved for actively supporting our mission. We are so grateful,” said Jill Evenocheck, RMHC Upper Midwest CEO and President.

The donations continue a longstanding tradition for LVC President and CEO Bert Bongard, who marks his 26th year of Christmastime donations to RMHC.

“My LVC family and I are honored to continue our long history of commitment and support to the Ronald McDonald House’s mission of providing hope and healing for families facing extremely difficult and challenging situations,” said Bongard. “We also thank Luther Automotive for their generous contribution, which further increased the impact of our holiday giving.”

Worldwide, Ronald McDonald House Charities provides more than 2.8 million overnight stays each year, helping families save more than $650 million in out-of-pocket expenses for lodging, meals, and more.

LVC’s ongoing support of Ronald McDonald House is part of the company’s overall corporate giving strategy. LVC also supports the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program, Angel Fund, Tee It Up For The Troops, and a variety of other charities.