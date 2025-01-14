Per Mar Security Services acquires Accu-Com Security Solutions

Per Mar Security Services, a provider of total security solutions based in Davenport, Iowa, has acquired Accu-Com Security Solutions, an Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company specializing in burglar, fire, video, and access control systems.

Founded in 1976 by Dewey Moore, Accu-Com served the Oshkosh community for nearly 50 years. The company transitioned to the second generation of the family, Matt and Tim Moore, in the year 2000. Matt and Tim will be retiring from the company as part of this transition, and their seven employees have joined Per Mar.

Per Mar Security will continue to serve Accu-Com customers from the existing Oshkosh office, ensuring ongoing support.

"Accu-Com has been a quality competitor in and around Oshkosh for many years," said Brian Duffy, Per Mar Security CEO. "We are excited to add their great employees to our team and have a new location serve both Accu-Com's customers and many Per Mar customers we already had in this market."