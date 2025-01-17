RapidFire Safety & Security acquires All Source Fire Protection

RapidFire Safety & Security, multi-regional “Buy & Build” experts for fire, life safety, and security, announces the acquisition of All Source Fire Protection (All Source), based in Kerrville, Texas. The acquisition of All Source expands RapidFire’s service offerings with the addition of All Source’s security services, as well as extinguisher and kitchen hood capabilities. This represents the second acquisition in Texas for RapidFire since its founding in March 2022.

Founded by Chris and Amber Lee and serving the Texas Hill Country and surrounding area since 2019, All Source provides fire protection and security services ranging from installation, testing and inspection, design, repair, and monitoring.

Following the close, the All Source employees will continue to deliver the same great services the company is known for and be an integral part of the growth strategy for RapidFire in the Texas Hill Country.

“Joining forces with RapidFire is a tremendous opportunity for us to combine our experience and dedication with their extensive resources, cutting-edge technology, and broad expertise.,” said Chris Lee, owner of All Source. “This partnership will enable us to deliver even greater benefits to our customers by expanding our services while maintaining an unwavering commitment to safety and satisfaction.”

All Source emphasizes a customer-centric philosophy, striving to understand the needs of its clients to ensure that they deliver high-quality service. The company's core values—accountability, consistency, honesty, integrity, safety knowledge, and professionalism—guide every aspect of its operations. All Source believes that how business is conducted is just as important as the services it provides.

“We are excited for the All Source team to join RapidFire,” said Brian Modglin, RapidFire’s Chief Operating Officer. “Their dedication to life safety and customer service further enhances our ability to provide best-in-class life safety services in the Texas marketplace.”