Pye-Barker Fire & Safety acquires WSE Fire & Security Systems

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired WSE Fire & Security Systems, enabling the company to add security and alarms to its life safety services in South Florida. WSE—specializing in fire alarms, security systems, and CCTV—is based in Miami and serves all of South Florida, where Pye-Barker already has a strong presence in fire protection.

WSE Fire & Security Systems designs, installs, tests, services, and monitors fire detection and alarm systems, intrusion alarms, video surveillance systems, and emergency lights for commercial properties. WSE's expertise in state and local fire code keeps businesses open, operational, and protected. Founded in 1993 by Santiago Serrano and owned and operated by the Serrano family ever since, the company is trusted by commercial, aviation, hospitality, government, and utility customers to protect their property and people.

"Joining Pye-Barker gives Team WSE the opportunity to expand the services we can offer customers and the career progression options we can offer our team members," said Rick Serrano, WSE Owner. "We look forward to working alongside our new Pye-Barker team to build upon our services in South Florida."

"Bringing WSE into the Pye-Barker fold is a win-win for both teams—Pye-Barker will deliver integrated fire protection and security services in the Miami area, and WSE receives the support and resources of our network of more than 250 locations across the U.S.," said Bart Proctor, Pye-Barker CEO. "Together, we are stronger in our shared purpose to provide our communities complete life safety protection."

As part of Pye-Barker, WSE's highly skilled technicians will continue to service customers in South Florida.