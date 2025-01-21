LVC Companies announces corporate leadership promotions
Jan. 21, 2025
LVC Companies continued its long-standing tradition of promoting from within when making corporate leadership adjustments to help guide the company to continued growth and future success.
“It has become necessary to create a corporate structure better suited for a company of our current size and to meet our needs going forward,” said LVC President and CEO Bert Bongard. “These changes are the foundation of our vision to structurally streamline workflow and efficiencies. The LVC family congratulates the following employees on their new roles.”
- Mike Botten: Vice President of Sales and Marketing
- Casey Prestegard: Vice President of Operations
- Jeremy Hanzel: Director of Operations
- Kelsey Kerling: Director of National Sales and Strategic Initiatives
- Brian Andes: Director of Fire Suppression
- Larry Anderson: Sales Manager
- Dana Blackstock: Limited Energy Manager—MN, WI
- Tony Sackett: Fire Alarm Supervisor
- Samantha Schroeder: Fire Suppression Service Supervisor
- Travis Zandlo: Technical Services Supervisor