Performance Systems Integration announces acquisition of South Sound Fire & Security

Performance Systems Integration (PSI) has acquired South Sound Fire & Security (South Sound) as an add-on to its fire and life safety platform. Based in Portland, Oregon, PSI is a single-source provider of fire and life safety services in the Pacific Northwest, Mountain West, Northern California, and the Pacific. PSI provides customers with fire and life safety services, including inspection, repair, monitoring, and installation for sprinkler, fire alarm, and suppression systems.

South Sound is headquartered in Olympia, Washington, and provides fire alarm service, inspections, monitoring, installations, and related product sales to commercial customers in Washington.

"We are very excited to bring South Sound under the PSI umbrella," said PSI CEO Jodi Kohler. "PSI has a comprehensive suite of fire and life safety capabilities in the Puget Sound, and we look forward to providing our expanded service offering to South Sound's current customers."

South Sound is the 16th addition to PSI overall and further underscores PSI's commitment to partnering with high-quality, founder-owned businesses in the fire and life safety space.

As NFPA compliance experts, the Performance Systems Integration team supports customers with a single point of management solution and highly qualified, NICET-certified technicians to deliver exceptional service. Beyond compliance, Performance Systems Integration's mission is to help save lives by providing meaningful fire and life safety protection and training.