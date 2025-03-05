Convergint acquires Delco Security, expanding systems integration business across Canada

Convergint today announced that it has acquired Delco Security (a division of Delco Automation Inc.), a Canadian Master Systems Integrator specializing in complex technology integrations. With a strong reputation for delivering fully integrated and unified solutions across Corrections, Healthcare, Higher Education, K-12 Schools, Commercial Real Estate, Utilities, and Government Markets, Delco strengthens and expands Convergint’s capabilities in key verticals and supports its strategic growth in North America.

Founded in 2006, Delco Security is one of Canada’s most prominent Master Systems Integrators (MSI), providing seamless integration of Information, Communication, and Automation Technology (ICAT) and Information Management and Information Technology (IMIT). Delco goes beyond traditional security by delivering and unifying ICAT infrastructure, including nurse call systems, real-time location systems (RTLS), networked communications, public address systems, and security technologies, to meet customers’ intricate facility requirements.

Delco has delivered more than 600 complex technological solutions across Canada over the past decade. This acquisition will add over 70 colleagues to Convergint, enabling the global systems integrator to meet growing customer demand for advanced technology solutions in this critical region.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Delco team to Convergint. Their proven leadership in providing the most advanced systems for customers’ unique and complex security needs will extend our global service capabilities and market reach,” said Ann Fandozzi, CEO of Convergint. “Delco’s decades of experience, longstanding reputation for success, and shared commitment to service will further strengthen Convergint’s culture, strategic growth, and ability to be our customers’ best service provider.”

“For over 20 years, Delco has been a leader in delivering comprehensive and fully integrated IMIT/ICAT solutions across multiple industries, enhancing operational efficiencies and maximizing value for money for our clients,” said Mark Peterson, Senior Vice President of Delco Security. “Joining forces with Convergint is a natural next step in our growth journey. With Convergint’s strong financial position, extensive resources, global reach, and long-standing partnerships, Delco and Convergint will be even better positioned to drive growth and accelerate our master systems integrator solutions and services across Canada.”