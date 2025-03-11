ArmorCode strengthens Global Partner Program

ArmorCode today announced the enhanced ArmorCode Partner Program, a step toward its goal to achieve a 100 percent channel-first sales model.

The channel program is designed to scale ArmorCode’s customer base and help more customers gain an independent governance approach for ASPM and Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM) to protect against rising threats. ArmorCode will do this through strategic partnerships with Value-Added Resellers (VARs), Global System Integrators (GSIs), and Advisory Firms.

"Channel partnerships are essential to our go-to-market strategy,” said KJ Gambhir, VP of Partnerships at ArmorCode. “Success begins in the field and by building trust with local sellers. Working with our partners delivers greater customer value. It ensures our customers benefit from our AI-powered ASPM platform while also maximizing its potential with expert guidance and implementation support within their greater security programs."

“I enjoy partnering with ArmorCode because of their unwavering commitment to advancing application security at scale,” said Josh Johnson, VP of Architecture for Tevora. “Their leadership team brings a bold vision and a collaborative spirit, making every engagement both impactful and inspiring. Together, we’re driving innovative solutions that help organizations stay ahead of evolving threats.”

ArmorCode’s Partner Program is built around four core partner categories for go-to-market support, deal origination, and to enable comprehensive AppSec and infrastructure vulnerability management programs for joint customers:

VARs: Experts in security architecture, AppSec, and product strategy, who drive net-new pipeline opportunities. Some examples of value-added partners in this category include GuidePoint Security, Trace3, Optiv, Evotek, SHI, Tevora, Gotham Technology Group, Cyberwatch Systems, and WWT.

Global System Integrators (GSIs): Specialize in IT operations, vulnerability management, and providing hands-on security program execution for customers. GSIs integrate the ArmorCode Platform with other security solutions and ensure that deployments are optimized.

Advisory Firms: ArmorCode partners with large advisory firms to serve as strategic consultants that support joint customers’ security and compliance programs and enhance long-term security outcomes.

Technology Partners: ArmorCode offers over 260 direct integrations with application, infrastructure, cloud, and container security tools, along with DevOps systems within its platform. It is also available in the AWS, ServiceNow, and CrowdStrike marketplaces.

ArmorCode is committed to a channel-first sales approach, with the goal to eventually initiate 100 percent of its deals through the channel and for 30-40 percent of all leads to be channel-initiated in 2025.

“We established our program with a targeted number of cybersecurity and risk management-focused partners who understand the business and technical needs for key initiatives like identity and data security,” said Jeff Skeldon, VP Worldwide Sales at ArmorCode. “Advancing ArmorCode ASPM should be treated as a similar strategic opportunity across the partner ecosystem. ArmorCode is powerfully positioned as the independent governance and risk management platform that creates flexibility, ecosystem neutrality, and optionality for our customers, prospects, and partner community."

"ArmorCode and GuidePoint Security share a strong commitment to delivering exceptional value and security outcomes to our customers,” said Mark Thornberry, SVP of Vendor Management for GuidePoint Security. “As digital threats grow in complexity and frequency, ArmorCode’s comprehensive, scalable approach to AppSec makes them a trusted partner in addressing today’s evolving security challenges. We look forward to growing together and continuing to reduce risk for our customers."

With over 260 technology integrations and alliances, ArmorCode is positioned to help enhance customers’ security programs. These integrations also enable resellers and GSIs to cross-sell and upsell, while alliances support joint go-to-market efforts, co-marketing, and bundled offerings. For customers, using integrations in the ArmorCode ASPM Platform also provides a unified, risk-based view across cybersecurity solutions, improving vulnerability management and remediation.

The ArmorCode Partner Program announcement builds on ArmorCode’s recent channel leadership appointments, including Jeff Skeldon as Vice President of Worldwide Sales and KJ Gambhir as Vice President of Partnerships.

ArmorCode Certified Professional Program

ArmorCode also announced its ASPM Certified Professional (ACP) credential to validate the technical expertise of Channel Partner Solution Engineers (SEs) in supporting customer solutions and positioning against real-world security challenges. Through an assessment-based certification process, SEs demonstrate mastery of ASPM fundamentals, customer-focused solution positioning, and competitive market differentiation. This certification enables SEs to serve as trusted security advisors while strengthening customer engagements and advancing their careers.

For more information, visit the ArmorCode Partner Program page.