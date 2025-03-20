Security Industry Association announces agenda for 2025 SIA GovSummit

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced details for the 2025 SIA GovSummit, SIA’s annual public policy and government security technology conference. SIA GovSummit 2025 will be held May 20-21 in downtown Washington, D.C.

Each year, SIA GovSummit brings together government security leaders with private industry technologists for top-quality information sharing and education on security topics affecting federal, state, and local agencies. The 2025 GovSummit program includes specialized sessions on essential topics in contracting, procurement, infrastructure, and facility protection; highlights how security product standards help meet government needs; and explores the latest policies, practices, and trends impacting security. Discussion topics include:

Key security priorities under the Trump administration and 119th Congress

Research-informed strategies and tools K-12 leaders can use to enhance school security

Safety, security, and compliance planning as organizations return to the office

Strategies for manufacturers in navigating the tariff landscape

How enterprise federation architecture meets federal security requirements

How digital and contactless access control solutions enhance federal government security

Strategies for mitigating drone incursions at sensitive sites

How agencies can protect against artificial intelligence-powered cyberattacks

How the public and private sectors collaborate in using AI for national defense

“For this year’s GovSummit, SIA is proud to present a robust lineup of insightful sessions on the most critical issues and concerns connecting government, security, and technology,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “The 2025 conference program gathers leaders from government and industry to connect, share information, and explore the government security landscape in a new administration and Congress, the top trends in converged security, government procurement needs, and how emerging technologies are being used to protect government facilities, public spaces, critical infrastructure, and more.”

Each year at GovSummit, hundreds of public- and private-sector professionals gather to examine emerging policy trends, technology needs of the government, and changes in the risk environment that shape the development of products and advanced systems integration to meet evolving security challenges. Attendees include federal agency employees, military and law enforcement personnel, state and local government officials and employees, government affairs staff, and congressional staff.

In addition to the 1.5-day conference program, SIA GovSummit will include an evening reception on May 20 and an awards lunch on May 21, both events featuring top-tier networking and refreshments.

Some of the early confirmed experts sharing their insights at GovSummit 2025 include leaders at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Government Accountability Office, and the Defense Intelligence Agency.

This event is free for all government employees, including U.S. and international federal, state, county, and municipal-level staff, plus all military, law enforcement, and public safety personnel. SIA GovSummit is considered a “widely attended gathering” and complies with all relevant event guidelines. Industry access starts at $395 for SIA members; learn more and register to attend here.

GovSummit 2025 is made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors Allegion, Allied Telesis, ASSA ABLOY, Axis Communications, dormakaba, Echodyne, Genetec, Gibraltar, GSA Schedules Inc., Hanwha Vision, HID, IDEMIA Public Security, Johnson Controls, Polytron, Security Information Systems, Verkada, and Wesco. Companies interested in sponsoring and exhibiting at SIA GovSummit can contact us at [email protected].