M.C. Dean Appoints Ryan Kaltenbaugh as Global Sales Leader

M.C. Dean, a systems integrator specializing in cyber-physical solutions, has announced the appointment of Ryan Kaltenbaugh as its first global sales leader for the Security & Electronic Systems division.

Kaltenbaugh’s appointment marks a significant step forward for M.C. Dean’s commercial sector portfolio expansion.

In his new role, Kaltenbaugh will be responsible for the strategic acquisition and growth of enterprise-level customers requiring integrated security solutions. He will lead the expansion of new business initiatives and service offerings tailored to the needs of large-scale, geographically dispersed enterprises.

“Ryan’s extensive industry knowledge and proven ability to build trusted customer relationships will be a tremendous asset to M.C. Dean as we expand our service offerings in this high-growth market,” said Julaine Simmons, Senior Vice President of Security & Electronic Systems at M.C. Dean. “His appointment coincides with the launch of a new service at ISC West, the nation’s leading security industry event.”

Kaltenbaugh brings over 30 years of experience in the life safety and security industry, having worked with national and global security integrators serving government and commercial clients. Prior to joining M.C. Dean, he was the Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas at LenelS2, a Honeywell Building Automation business unit. His career includes leadership roles in software sales for physical access control, video management, and physical security information management, as well as positions in sales, business development and operations with system integration providers.

Kaltenbaugh has served on the board of directors for the Security Industry Association (SIA) and is currently a member of the Government Relations Committee. He also founded National Security Technician Day, an initiative by the Foundation for Advancing Security Talent (FAST), held annually to honor security technicians nationwide.

M.C. Dean is a leader in designing, building, operating and maintaining cyber-physical solutions for mission-critical facilities, secure environments, complex infrastructure and global enterprises. Based in Tysons, Va., the company employs over 7,000 professionals who engineer and deploy automated, secure and resilient power and technology systems. The company’s capabilities span electrical, electronic security, telecommunications, life safety, automation and controls, A/V and IT systems.