System Surveyor launches Online Certification Program

System Surveyor has launched its free online System Surveyor Certification Program, available 24/7 for system integrators, security, and IoT professionals. The program helps users master the company's site survey and system design software and create accurate survey layouts for proposals, documentation, and bill of material reports.

"Our video-based Certification Program helps our software users to become more proficient with site surveys and system design," said Laura Newell, System Surveyor's Director of Operations. "System Surveyor is becoming more broadly adopted across the industry, as it helps users visually collaborate with customers in a professional way. Our certified training program is designed to help make the most of these customer engagement opportunities, and our users have seen it as a true differentiation of their expertise and higher productivity.”

The program includes online courses with videos, guided tours, and practical assessments. Certified users receive a digital badge for LinkedIn, social profiles, and email signatures, helping them connect with other certified professionals.

Key Benefits:

Hands-on, scenario-based training

Increased productivity and time savings

Access to updated training materials

Who can Participate:

To participate in the Certification Program requires being a registered System Surveyor user. All registered accounts and users will be invited to the program via email. Sign up for a free account.

Visit the System Surveyor team in booth #7051 at ISC West 2025 to learn more!