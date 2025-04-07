2024 Certified Integrators of the Year awarded by Sielox

Sielox LLC President and CEO Karen Evans announced today their annual Certified Sielox Integrators Award recipients for 2024. For the 30th time overall, MCM Integrated Systems of Van Nuys, California, was awarded National Certified Sielox Integrator of the Year.

“MCM Integrated has a remarkable 26 consecutive years of commitment to Sielox access control software and controllers,” said Evans. “Rich McMillan and his team define what experts are when it comes to configuring, installing, and servicing secure access control systems consistently over time.”

Sielox also awarded nine Certified Integrators in the silver and gold categories.

“Sielox access control systems generate data that can provide businesses with invaluable insights for smarter decision-making when being alerted of access anomalies,” continued Evans. “These notifications help security teams detect unauthorized activity and strengthen audits.”

Sielox is proud to commit to our integrator channel, which provides a variety of critical services for the end user,” continued Evans. “Our recognition of the award winners is an important part of reinforcing their contribution in providing Sielox Layered Security solutions.”

Sielox awarded the Gold Certified Sielox Integrator awards to:

Empower Security Contractors—San Jose, California

DynaFire—Casselberry, Florida

“The two Gold Certified Integrator winners from either end of the country have a unique ability to manage key accounts,” said Ms. Evans. “Their problem-solving skills and service capabilities are at the highest level.”

Sielox awarded the Silver Certified Sielox Integrators awards to:

Avtec Systems Integrator—Logan, Utah

Egan Company—Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

Empire Computing & Consulting—Daytona Beach, Florida

Integrated Systems & Services—Eatontown, New Jersey

JCT Solutions—Springfield, New Jersey

SeaCoast Security Associates—Northford, Connecticut

Shanix, Inc.—Cranston, Rhode Island

For more information, please visit www.sielox.com.