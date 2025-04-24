Security 101 Expands Northeast Presence With ISSI Buy

Security 101, a national provider of comprehensive commercial security solutions announced the acquisition of Integrated Systems & Services (ISSI), a New Jersey-based security integration firm known for its long-standing presence in the Northeast and its specialization in high-security environments.

Strategic Growth Through Values-Aligned Acquisition

Founded in 1993, ISSI is built on more than three decades of experience designing, installing, and maintaining mission-critical electronic security systems for enterprise clients across the Northeast. Known for its quality work in high-security environments, including data centers, healthcare facilities and other critical infrastructure, the company has built long-standing partnerships through a hands-on, customer-centric approach and an unwavering commitment to quality.

“This acquisition is a meaningful step in our growth story,” said Greg Daly, CEO of Security 101. “ISSI exemplifies the culture of innovation and best-in-class customer experience that drives Security 101. John and his team have built an outstanding organization, and we’re excited to partner with them as we accelerate our growth in the Northeast and beyond.”

ISSI will continue to operate under its respected brand, now strengthened by the resources and advanced technology portfolio of Security 101. President John W. Fluta, Vice President William Giehler and General Manager John J. Fluta will remain in their leadership roles, ensuring clients receive the same trusted partnership and white glove service they have relied on for decades.

“For more than 30 years, we’ve earned our reputation through trust, accountability, and follow-through,” said John W. Fluta, Founder and President of ISSI. “Joining the Security 101 family unlocks new capabilities for our customers while allowing us to stay true to who we are. It’s a win for our team and our clients.”

Strengthening Presence in a Competitive Market

The move represents Security 101’s 16th acquisition and strengthens its growing presence in the greater New York and New Jersey metro area — one of the most competitive security integration markets in the country. It also brings experienced labor resources into the region at a time when skilled talent is in short supply.

ISSI’s vendor relationships and technical approach are highly aligned with Security 101’s operating model, making this partnership a natural fit from both a culture and technology perspective. The two companies also share a track record of working with some of the most demanding enterprise clients, particularly those requiring tailored integration work, multi-site coordination, and compliance-driven solutions.

This acquisition underscores Security 101’s commitment to expanding its regional footprint by partnering with organizations that share its values, technical expertise, and customer first philosophy.