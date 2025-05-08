Tyto Athene announces stackArmor acquisition

Tyto Athene, LLC (Tyto), a federal systems integrator of mission-focused digital transformation solutions and portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, has completed its acquisition of stackArmor, Inc., a provider of FedRAMP, FISMA/RMF, and CMMC/DFARS compliance acceleration, cloud, and security automation solutions for government agencies and the industrial base.

"The acquisition of stackArmor represents a significant milestone in Tyto's growth strategy," said Dennis Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of Tyto Athene. "stackArmor's innovative cyber, compliance, and cloud automation solutions will immediately enhance our ability to support critical missions across defense, national security, and public safety sectors. We're excited to welcome co-founders Gaurav 'GP' Pal and Fawad Siraj and the entire stackArmor team to the Tyto family as we work together to help our customers achieve mission success."

As a wholly owned subsidiary, stackArmor will provide Tyto with cloud strategy, migration, and cloud-managed services for regulated industries in compliance with FedRAMP, FISMA, CMMC, HIPAA, StateRAMP, CJIS, and NIST standards. stackArmor will also provide its cyber automation and continuous monitoring solutions, ThreatAlert Security Platform, and Continuous ATO (cATO) to further bolster Tyto's cyber support for government partners.

"By combining the capabilities of Tyto and stackArmor, we're able to deliver secure and cost-efficient digital infrastructure that accelerates the mission of our government and defense customers through automation," said Gaurav "GP" Pal, Principal of stackArmor. "We share a deep commitment to public sector innovation, and we look forward to joining the Tyto family to propel business growth and operational excellence."

"The acquisition of stackArmor complements Tyto's acquisitions of MindPoint Group and Microtel, underscoring our commitment to building a differentiated portfolio of mission-enabling technologies and services," said Michael Lustbader, a managing partner at Arlington Capital Partners. "Their expertise in automation and cloud enhances Tyto's position in delivering secure, compliant cloud solutions and supports Tyto's development into a premier end-to-end digital transformation partner for the federal government."