ADT Expands Executive Leadership Team With Strategic Hires

ADT announced two strategic additions to its executive leadership team. Fawad Ahmad has been named executive vice president and chief operating and customer officer, and Omar Khan has been appointed executive vice president and chief business officer.

Ahmad will oversee ADT’s operations, customer experience and digital transformation initiatives, while Khan will lead ADT’s product, innovation, business development and engineering teams.

“Omar and Fawad are both accomplished leaders who bring deep expertise in product development, technology, and operational excellence,” said Jim DeVries, ADT chairman, president and CEO. “Their combined experience and visionary leadership will help ADT accelerate growth, drive innovation and deliver an exceptional customer experience across all our channels.”

Ahmad brings more than 20 years of diverse experience in building global products and leading digital transformations. Most recently, he served as chief strategy & transformation officer at State Farm. An enterprise C-suite leader, Ahmad is known for platform modernization, award-winning customer experience and fast-paced enterprise-wide impact through customer-centricity, product management and accountability systems.

In 2022, State Farm made a $1.2 billion equity investment in ADT, resulting in State Farm owning approximately 15% of ADT. Additionally, ADT partnered with State Farm to combine security, smart home technology and risk-mitigation capabilities to monitor, detect, prevent and optimize against homeownership risks.

“I’m excited to join ADT at such a pivotal time,” Ahmad said. “There’s a tremendous opportunity to further enhance our operations and digital capabilities while continuing to elevate the customer experience. I look forward to helping ADT lead the future of safe and smart living.”

Khan joins ADT from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he served as a senior advisor. He previously held leadership roles at Magic Leap, Samsung, Motorola and HealthyMD. With a background in strategic planning, business development and emerging technologies, Khan is well-positioned to help shape the future of ADT’s product portfolio and innovation roadmap.

“ADT is a market leader with a brand synonymous with safety and trust,” Khan said. “The opportunity to redefine home security and smart living has never been greater. I look forward to working with the team and our partners to deliver innovative solutions that truly protect what matters most.”