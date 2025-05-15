RAVE Lighting Standardizes Smart Tech for BODYROK’s Expanding Franchise Network

RAVE Lighting & Technology, a commercial specialist in premium lighting and audio systems, is making its mark nationwide by equipping dozens of BODYROK Pilates studios with dynamic lighting, immersive sound, security systems and more.

Scaling smart studio design for a growing fitness franchise

An integration deal for a single fitness studio is an achievement, but landing a contract to scale these systems across an entire franchise network is a game-changer. With approximately 67 locations nationwide, and more planned to open, BODYROK turned to RAVE Lighting & Technology for a technological overhaul, simplifying routines for instructors, as well as bolstering remote management, connectivity and security.

To efficiently manage this large-scale rollout, the RAVE team streamlined its design and installation process, creating a repeatable, standardized system of products. To maximize efficiency and reduce costs across the products, RAVE thoughtfully selected key suppliers to source products. With its nationwide reach and strategically located distribution centers, ADI | Snap One emerged as a perfect partner for this ambitious project, offering the reliable support and expanded product portfolio needed to create exceptional experiences.

Tailored automation and control for the BODYROK experience

RAVE Lighting & Technology understood that the extensive BODYROK project would require a hybrid approach to automation. The technology needed to be visually discreet to minimize distractions during workouts, while the controls had to be intuitive enough for all employees to use while maintaining a consistent style and process across all company and franchise locations.

“Thanks to Control4’s range of control options, we were able to implement a solution that met the standardized requirements of the BODYROK franchise and gave us the flexibility to easily conform the tech package to each facility’s own unique structural and design parameters,” said RAVE Lighting & Technology COO Ryan Charon. “Most commercial control systems would have been overkill, but Control4’s flexibility and scalability suited BODYROK’s needs perfectly.” An expanded range of options is a key strength of the ADI | Snap One partnership, offering customers a broader portfolio of solutions and services driven by ongoing investment in innovation.

Building a reliable, remote-managed tech ecosystem

Control4’s native integration with the OvrC remote monitoring and management platform was another major advantage to this ambitious multi-location endeavor. With RAVE Lighting & Technology’s systems installed at approximately 60 BODYROK locations currently, and more in the pipeline, having a reliable, remote support system was critical.

“Rolling trucks for system tweaks and troubleshooting to locations throughout the U.S. would have been logistically and financially impossible,” explains RAVE CTO David Barnett. “Without OvrC, we wouldn’t have been able to take on a project of this scale, let alone make it profitable.” Through OvrC, RAVE Lighting & Technology is able to monitor all network devices in every BODYROK location, receive proactive alerts if a device goes offline, and immediately login to reboot or reset the device — or, they can allow OvrC’s self-healing functionality to reboot the device automatically.

Lighting the brand: from functional design to social media buzz

The technology bundle customized for BODYROK is robust and reliable enough to operate with minimal maintenance. RAVE Lighting & Technology streamlined and economized lighting control by utilizing its own patented, Control4-compliant full-spectrum linear light system and consolidating customized color and brightness settings into three buttons on a single, custom-engraved keypad. Pressing the “Class” button initiates a timed sequence of colored effects from linear ceiling-mounted light fixtures, transitioning to match three different workout phases — warm-up, main session and cooldown. After class, instructors tap the “Celebrate” button to foster team bonding and motivation.

“At times, this was pushing the limits of the controller we had originally specified,” Barnett related. “Fortunately, with Control4's expansive product family, we quickly and easily scaled up to the CORE 1 when necessary.”

Music that complements the workout experience is a defining element of BODYROK’s modern, high-energy identity. “During one of our visits to a studio, we noticed members rushed to nab reformers in the back of the room so they weren’t blasted with the speakers in the front, where it was difficult to make out the instructor’s voice,” Charon said. “We realized that we could definitely improve the speaker design and placement. The collaborative process with BODYROK corporate leadership has led to an industry leading result that is consistently applied across all locations”

Similarly, ADI | Snap One’s choice of Wi-Fi networking systems suited the diverse nature of the BODYROK locations. A solid network foundation is essential for reliable performance, which is why Araknis was selected for their professional-grade, OvrC-enabled hardware, featuring the latest networking technology. For peace of mind, RAVE Lighting & Technology specified ADI | Snap One’s premium Araknis Wi-Fi networking components.

“Pound for pound, it’s the best network on the market,” Barnett said. “Often, BODYROK studios are located in noisy commercial areas with a lot of interference to overcome; the metal walls and equipment can impede Wi-Fi performance, so we went with a rack mounted router and POE Switch with multiple access points that offers remote management with OvrC — and so far have experienced no problems.”

Enhancing safety and visibility with smart surveillance

Surveillance of the facility was another BODYROK request. Once again, RAVE found the right fit from the ADI | Snap One product catalogue. Luma’s OvrC-enabled and AI-filtered cameras and NVRs watch over the pilates studio and locker room, mostly for falls and theft. Visually discreet and easy to monitor via the Luma View Video Management System or the Luma View app, the Luma cameras give BODYROK manager full visibility of the facility while still creating a welcoming environment for customers.

With a well-integrated technology system, BODYROK studios have elevated the fitness experience, blending dynamic lighting, energizing audio, and intuitive control. The success of this rollout isn’t just measured in the efficiency of installations or system scalability — it’s reflected in the vibrant energy of every class, the effortless operation for instructors, and, perhaps most tellingly, the sheer number of selfies snapped in front of BODYROK’s signature color-changing mirror lighting. These glowing backdrops have become a social media sensation, showcasing the power of well-designed lighting to amplify both workouts and brand engagement.

Thanks to the collaboration between RAVE Lighting & Technology and ADI | Snap One, BODYROK locations across the U.S. are flexing not only physical strength but also the muscle of cutting-edge automation.