Everon Turns Retired Uniforms Into Sustainable Tote Bags

Engaging in thoughtful, innovative practices to upcycle retired uniforms represents an essential part of the Everon story and the company’s commitment to help protect the communities it serves every day.

“Transforming the unused uniforms into something entirely new felt a little bit like a metaphor for the transformation our organization underwent to become Everon,” said Beth Tarnoff, Chief Marketing Officer, Everon. “It’s a continuation of our rebrand story, and we approached this endeavor as thoughtfully as we approached establishing Everon in the security industry. It was a powerful way to give these perfectly good materials a new purpose, and at the same time give back to the community.”

The tote bags are now shared as promotional giveaways for Everon at tradeshows and events – helping tell a story of how intentional partnership can support a greater, community-focused mission.

“By working together, we’re reducing textile waste, empowering people, and inspiring others to see the potential in overlooked materials. We’re so grateful to Lifecycle Building Center and their Match Program for connecting us with this opportunity, as well as to Everon for engaging in sustainable practices through our program,” Len Al Haas, interim Executive Director, Initiative for Affordable Housing and re:loom. “By working together, we’re creating a ripple effect of positive change – proving that when we combine creativity, collaboration, and a shared purpose, we can make a difference for our planet and our communities.”

