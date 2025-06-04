Everon Names Kyle Kastner General Manager for Great Lakes District

Everon has appointed Kyle Kastner as general manager of its Great Lakes district, a move the company says supports its continued expansion in the Midwest market.

With more than two decades of experience in the security industry, Kastner will oversee operations across Illinois, Wisconsin and northwest Indiana, including the company’s offices in the greater Chicago area. His responsibilities include managing business development, service delivery, and customer relationships in key verticals such as healthcare, retail and commercial real estate.

Kastner’s promotion follows a period of growth for Everon, which was acquired by private equity firm GTCR in 2023. The company provides commercial security, video surveillance and life safety system installation and monitoring services nationwide.

“Kyle’s ability to lead with collaboration and focus on service delivery makes him a strong fit to guide the region,” said Kwame Williams, senior vice president for Everon’s Central region.

As part of his new role, Kastner will relocate to Illinois to lead operations from Everon’s expanded office at 2100 Corporate Drive in Addison. The new location is part of the company’s effort to grow its footprint and better serve clients in the Great Lakes region.

Williams added that the investment in a larger office space and leadership transition reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the area.