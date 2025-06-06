Convergint Deploys 11,000 Volunteers for Global Day of Service

Convergint, a global systems integrator, marked its 24th annual Social Responsibility Day by mobilizing nearly 11,000 colleagues across 37 countries to volunteer an estimated 60,000 hours in service to their local communities. The company, which operates from more than 220 locations worldwide, paused normal business operations on June 6 to enable participation in service projects benefiting 174 community organizations and 35 schools.

This year’s effort also saw support from over 30 industry partners who joined Convergint employees in the field and contributed more than $639,000 in donated goods and services. A significant portion of the impact came through the company’s ongoing STEP Up for Schools initiative, which provides security technology and safety improvements to underserved schools globally.

“We are proud that today, and for nearly a quarter of a century, our colleagues and industry partners come together in just a 24-hour span as a greater force of good to give back to our communities,” said Ann Fandozzi, CEO of Convergint. “Helping address unmet needs in the communities where Convergint colleagues and their families reside — including secure, safe educational environments to foster positive experiences for the next generation — is core to our values.”

As part of the STEP (Secure, Train, Educate, Protect) Up for Schools program, Convergint volunteers and partners donated and installed security upgrades at more than 20 schools this year alone. Projects ranged from video surveillance and intrusion detection systems to infrastructure enhancements and emergency communication technology.

Among the featured 2024 projects:

Englewood, Colo. – Colorado’s Finest High School of Choice is receiving 28 surveillance cameras, 15 speakers, aggression and vape detection sensors, card readers and lockdown technology upgrades.





– Colorado’s Finest High School of Choice is receiving 28 surveillance cameras, 15 speakers, aggression and vape detection sensors, card readers and lockdown technology upgrades. Gurugram, India – The Captain Chandan Lal Special Middle School for the Blind is benefitting from a new video surveillance system installation as well as painting and landscaping improvements.





– The Captain Chandan Lal Special Middle School for the Blind is benefitting from a new video surveillance system installation as well as painting and landscaping improvements. Nakhon Nayok, Thailand – Wat Sabok Khiao School will receive a solar pole to illuminate school grounds, along with donated meals for 58 students and faculty.

In the United States alone, more than 5,000 Convergint team members participated this year, contributing over 43,000 hours of volunteer labor across more than 90 organizations and schools.

Established in 2002, Convergint’s Social Responsibility Day has become a defining element of the company’s culture. Each year, employees are encouraged to use the paid day off to give back through local service projects. STEP Up for Schools, launched as part of this broader effort, focuses specifically on improving safety at underserved educational institutions.

To date, the STEP Up initiative has completed over 100 projects globally. More information on the program, including how schools can apply for support, is available at convergint.com/stepup.