Security 101 Acquires JAC Security to Expand Houston Presence

Security 101, a national provider of commercial security solutions, has acquired JAC Security, a long-standing franchise partner serving Greater Houston. The transaction marks Security 101’s 17th strategic acquisition and underscores its commitment to expanding across Texas’s highest-growth markets, according to an announcement.

Headquartered in Friendswood, Texas, JAC was founded in 2018 by industry veteran Cliff Smith, whose 20-year career at leading integrators, including Tyco and NextGen, has been marked by technical expertise and operational excellence. Under Smith’s leadership, JAC became one of Security 101’s fastest-growing franchise locations, valued for its deep customer relationships and consistent execution in complex environments.

“Cliff combines industry depth, business acumen, and a hands-on leadership style that aligns perfectly with our culture,” said Security 101 CEO Greg Daly. “We’re thrilled to have him lead our Houston branch as General Manager while we continue accelerating growth across Texas.”

Smith will remain with the organization as general manager, Houston, ensuring continuity for existing clients and positioning the branch for continued expansion within Security 101’s national network.

“Operating as a Security 101 franchise has been an incredible journey, but joining the corporate team at this moment is truly special,” said Smith. “The talent, vision and collaboration across Security 101 are unlike anything I’ve seen in my career, and I’m excited to play a direct role in our next chapter.”

The acquisition underscores Security 101’s strategy of integrating high-performing local operators, whose deep market knowledge and strong leadership strengthen the company’s national platform, the announcement states. By bringing proven leaders like Smith into key markets, Security 101 says it bolsters its reputation for consistent, scalable service excellence while preserving the local accountability and responsiveness customers value.

As the company’s footprint expands across the United States, strategic transactions such as JAC enable Security 101 to better support enterprise clients with growing regional footprints, multi-site operations and heightened security requirements, all under a unified national brand, according to the announcement.