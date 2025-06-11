Minuteman Security & Life Safety acquires Split Pine Technologies

Minuteman Security & Life Safety today announced that it has acquired security technology integrator Split Pine Technologies LLC (Split Pine) of Tallahassee, Florida.

The acquisition of Split Pine marks Minuteman's continued expansion into the Florida market, establishing the company's first branch office in the Florida Panhandle. The combined company now operates out of 29 office locations along the East Coast, with its Program Management Office continuing to support national and global rollouts.

Split Pine has established itself as a trusted provider of security and public safety solutions in the North Florida region. Since its founding in 2003 by President Sam Waddill and co-founder Russ Waddill, the company has built strong relationships with clients across various sectors. Sam Waddill and the entire Split Pine team will remain with the organization to continue serving their established client base and drive growth in the Florida market.



"Florida holds tremendous growth opportunities for our integrated security solutions, and Split Pine allows us to directly serve even more of this dynamic market," said Minuteman CEO Joseph Lynch. "Sam and his team have built a solid reputation for delivering reliable security solutions, and we're excited to combine our resources with their local expertise and client relationships."



Split Pine President Sam Waddill commented, "Joining forces with Minuteman gives us access to enhanced resources and capabilities that will benefit our clients significantly. Minuteman's reputation for excellence in security integration aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering superior security and safety solutions."



"Split Pine's established presence in Tallahassee is an accelerator for our Florida expansion," said Minuteman's Corporate President Ron Oetjen. "Sam and his team have demonstrated the same client-focused approach that defines Minuteman's culture. We're looking forward to leveraging this partnership to serve the growing security needs throughout the Florida market."