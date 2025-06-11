Nice appoints Mohamed Ali Vaid as CEO of Nice North America

Nice has announced the appointment of Mohamed Ali Vaid as Chief Executive Officer of Nice North America, effective immediately.

With over two decades of transformational leadership at global organizations including General Electric, Toyota, United Technologies, and most recently Dematic, Mohamed brings a proven track record of driving growth, profitability, and operational excellence across both established and emerging markets. His deep expertise in large-scale automation, robotics, and smart home technologies positions him to deliver accelerated value to customers and partners across North America.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mohamed to Nice," said Juan B. Mogollon, Nice Group CEO. "North America is a strategic market for the company, and Mohamed’s strong operational expertise, strategic vision, and commitment to innovation make him the ideal leader to guide Nice through its next phase of growth and market expansion.”

Prior to joining Nice North America, Mohamed served as Senior Vice President at Dematic, a global supply chain automation company, where he held P&L responsibility for the Americas Business Solutions region. During his tenure, he led the launch of innovative solutions that delivered record-breaking sales growth and spearheaded major operational improvements that enhanced efficiency and scalability—contributing to the fastest growth period in the company’s history.

"I am honored to join Nice and lead such a talented team," said Mohamed. "Our partners are at the heart of everything we do, and I’m excited to build on our global leadership in smart home and building automation to deliver even greater value for our partners. By strengthening our collaboration, accelerating innovation, and listening closely to the needs of our partner community, I’m confident we’ll continue to grow with purpose and momentum."