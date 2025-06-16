Alarm New England Acquires Associated Alarm Systems

Alarm New England, a provider in New England of home and business security systems, announced the purchase of Cape Cod based Associated Alarm Systems Inc.

Associated Alarm Systems provides integrated security and fire alarm systems. Based in Hyannis, Mass., the company designs, installs, monitors and services security systems for industrial, commercial and residential customers throughout the Cape and South Shore of Boston.

"I believe that people want to do business with local people; that's our niche," Alexandra Thompson, president, Alarm New England. "Our customer's security is handled by people familiar with their local area; I firmly believe that local service makes all the difference. That is why we are investing in Massachusetts. It is an area where we have a 40-year history and we remain committed to local businesses and the community. We welcome the Associated Alarm family into our Alarm New England family."

The majority of Associated Alarm's employees have joined the Alarm New England team. Alarm New England is a family-owned organization best known for its personalized service, community involvement and local police relations. Associated Alarm joins its portfolio of companies which includes Intercity Alarms, which serves residential and commercial customers in southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod and the Islands. Also included are Security Engineering in the Springfield, Mass., area and Eastern Security, HB Alarms and Engineered Security in Rhode Island.

"Alarm New England and the Curtiss family have a strong 53-year tradition in the Northeast," Rich Childs and Kelly Keane, owners of Associated Alarm, said. "Our customers will now have access to more staff and resources to allow us to continue to provide the same level of high touch service that has been the hallmark of Associated Alarm. With Alarm New England, you get the best of both worlds; the strength and stability of a regional company and the personalized service and support of a local company."

Mark H. Sandler, managing director, said, "We believe that this is a clear 'win-win' for both Alarm New England and Associated Alarm. The combination of these two long-term Northeast alarm companies will continue to provide excellent security services in this region of New England."