FAST opens call for 2025 Security Technician of the Year nominations

The Foundation for Advancing Security Talent (FAST) has opened the call for nominations for the 2025 Security Technician of the Year Awards, a program that recognizes security technicians who have demonstrated excellence, premier customer service, and leadership within their organizations. The call for nominations was announced on June 17, 2025, during the opening keynote luncheon at ESX 2025.

Security technicians are a vital part of the security industry, helping to design, install, and maintain critical technologies and systems in our communities every day. Their efforts to install and service security systems are foundational to the safety of the places in which we work and live and to our nation’s homeland security. The Security Technician of the Year Awards, launched in 2023, celebrate these unsung heroes and recognize those who not only excel in their technical roles but also embody premier customer service and leadership within their teams.

“One of the highlights of my time as chair of FAST has been seeing the incredible talent highlighted through our Security Technician of the Year Awards,” said Kerri Sutherland, chair of the FAST Board of Directors and Manager of Human Resources Business Partnerships at Axis Communications. “For the past two years, the nominations we receive showcase the dedication, skill, and professionalism that so often go unrecognized in our industry. This award is more than a title—it is a chance to shine a spotlight on the technicians who go above and beyond every day. I encourage everyone to take a moment to nominate a colleague who exemplifies excellence. Your nomination could be the recognition they deserve, and it helps elevate the standards and pride across the entire profession!”

“The Security Technician of the Year Awards shine a much-needed spotlight on the frontline professionals who represent our industry with skill, integrity, and dedication every single day,” said John Nemerofsky, Chair Elect of the FAST Board of Directors and Chief Operating Officer at SAGE Integration. “It’s time we elevate their stories, celebrate their achievements, and encourage the next generation of talent to see a future in security. I encourage everyone across the industry—integrators, manufacturers, consultants, and end users alike—to get behind this important recognition effort and help us build momentum for a stronger, more skilled workforce.”

FAST encourages security industry companies to nominate technicians from their organizations. Nominations are due Friday, Aug. 1, and awardees will be recognized during an award ceremony on Nov. 19 at ISC East 2025.

Learn more about the awards program on the FAST website, and submit a nomination here.