Guardian Protection Unveils Proactive Video Surveillance for Businesses

Guardian Protection has introduced Proactive Video Surveillance, a new commercial security solution that integrates intelligent video analytics, AI-powered deterrence and live remote video monitoring by trained specialists.

The offering aims to help businesses detect and prevent security threats before they escalate — a shift the company describes as both technological and cultural.

Now available to Guardian’s commercial clients, including national retailers, multi-site enterprises, and large facilities, the service will be showcased at the NRF PROTECT retail loss prevention conference in San Antonio on June 23. Retailers attending the event can view video demos and schedule consultations to learn more.

Proactive Video Surveillance builds on Guardian’s long-term investment in advanced video technologies and enhanced monitoring capabilities. The system uses smart analytics to analyze live camera feeds for unusual activity. If a threat is detected, monitoring professionals in Guardian’s UL-certified, Five Diamond-accredited centers can intervene in real time by issuing audio warnings to intruders and alerting law enforcement or business owners.

Key benefits of Proactive Video Surveillance include:

Crime Deterrence: Intelligent detection and immediate intervention help prevent incidents before damage occurs.

Cost Reduction: Reduces or replaces costly on-site guard services with effective remote security operations.

Improved Safety: Adds an active layer of protection for people, property, and assets, 24/7.

Situational Awareness: Provides incident insights and actionable video clips for informed decision-making.

Scalable Protection: Flexible solutions for businesses of all sizes and across multiple industries.

Guardian President Bryan Cipoletti noted that video is becoming the new standard for intrusion detection and overall situational awareness, stating the company has made significant investments to prepare its teams and platforms for this evolution. “We’ve been investing in new platforms, expanding our monitoring capabilities and preparing our teams to deliver this enhanced service,” he said.

Kevin Santelli, vice president of business sales, added, “Being able to further leverage our people and technology to help stop crime before it happens is transformative for Guardian and the companies we work so hard to protect.”