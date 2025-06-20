Prometheus Secures Patent for Encrypted Analog Sensor System

Prometheus Security Group Global has received a U.S. patent for a new method of securing legacy analog circuits used in physical security systems, industrial controls and access control applications.

The patented technology enables encryption and authentication of analog sensors and facility controls at the edge, without the need to replace existing infrastructure.

The patented system, detailed in U.S. Publication No. 20220021545, introduces a Universal Field Panel (UFP) that incorporates a secure microcontroller. This panel works in conjunction with a Digital Encrypted Security Interface (DESI) to bring authenticated digital cryptography to legacy analog environments, enabling secure communication between older devices and modern command systems.

“Most legacy intrusion detection and access control systems still rely on technology dating back to the 1940s,” said Jeremy Freeze-Skret, the system’s inventor and chief architect at Prometheus. “This technology brings those systems into the modern age.”

Key features of the patented solution include drop-in compatibility with existing analog infrastructure, public key infrastructure (PKI) cryptography for edge authentication and encryption, and built-in protections such as tamper detection, watchdog timers, and spoofing mitigation. The architecture also supports failover readiness and lifecycle management for public keys.

By enabling encrypted sensor-to-server communication, the UFP with DESI helps eliminate blind spots and authentication gaps in environments ranging from military bases and critical infrastructure to commercial facilities and data centers.

Prometheus specializes in Zero Trust physical security solutions that support seamless integration between legacy systems and advanced digital platforms. Earlier this year, the company announced the issuance of two U.S. patents protecting its Scene Authentication technology, a component of its Zero Trust Unified Solution.