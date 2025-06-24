RapidFire Taps M&A Specialist Mark Grudzien as VP

RapidFire Safety & Security has named Mark Grudzien as vice president of business development, tasking him with leading and expanding the company’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy as part of its aggressive growth plan in the fire, life safety and security sectors.

Grudzien brings more than a decade of experience in M&A advisory and strategic growth planning, with a career portfolio that includes supporting over 25 acquisitions totaling more than $250 million in deployed capital.

“Mark’s exceptional knowledge and proven expertise in M&A are precisely what we need to accelerate our acquisition growth,” said Mike McLeod, CEO and Founder of RapidFire.

Adam Lucas of Concentric Equity Partners, which backs RapidFire’s multi-regional “Buy & Build” strategy, added, “Mark’s deep expertise will make him a valuable contributor as we continue to utilize M&A as a strategy to build our company.”

RapidFire Safety & Security provides commercial fire, life safety and electronic security services across the Midwest, Southwest and Western U.S. The company is led by McLeod and co-founder Colin Harrold in partnership with Concentric Equity Partners.