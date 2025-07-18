Fedora Intertech Rebrands as Intertech Ci, Returning to Its Roots

National systems integration firm Fedora Intertech has announced it is rebranding as Intertech Ci, marking a return to the company’s original name. The change reflects the company’s effort to honor its longstanding legacy in the security, safety and low-voltage systems space, according to the announcement.

The move follows a series of mergers and acquisitions, including the 2021 merger between Intertech Ci and Fedora Security that created Fedora Intertech. The merger combined the strengths of both companies to form a more robust and innovative operation.

With the rebranding, Intertech Ci aims to reinforce its identity and reaffirm its commitment to providing tailored technology solutions across the country. The company said it remains focused on implementing advanced technologies, building strong customer relationships and delivering scalable systems.