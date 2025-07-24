CGL Electronic Security Promotes Mike McGuirk to EVP

CGL Electronic Security has announced the promotion of longtime team member Mike McGuirk to the role of executive vice president.

McGuirk has been with the company since 2002 and has served as vice president of sales for more than 15 years. In that time, he has played a pivotal role on CGL’s leadership team, contributing significantly to the company’s growth and development as one of the top independent security integrators in the industry.

In his new position, McGuirk will oversee both Sales and Operations, as well as help guide the company’s long-term strategy as it continues to evolve.

“Mike's promotion is not only well-earned — it's exciting for everyone at CGL,” said Ronald Ludvigsen, president of CGL Electronic Security. “He brings experience, integrity, and leadership to everything he does. We're lucky to have him leading the way as we look toward the future.”

Based in Westwood, Mass., CGL Electronic Security provides customized electronic security system solutions for protecting clients’ most valued assets. The company partners with leading providers of access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection, biometrics, analytics and communication systems to design, install and service integrated security solutions.