SAGE Integration Acquires Allcom Integrated Systems Parsippany Office

SAGE Integration announced the acquisition of the AllCom Integrated Systems Parsippany office.

AllCom is a well-respected security integrator based in Parsippany, New Jersey. This move strengthens SAGE's presence in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

"This is a big step forward for SAGE," said John Nemerofsky, Chief Operating Officer. "AllCom has an outstanding reputation, and their team shares our values, putting clients first, responding fast, and doing the job right. By teaming up, we can give our clients even better support, right where they need us."

AllCom's team brings years of experience and a deep understanding of the local market. With them on board, SAGE will be able to respond faster, handle more projects, and create new opportunities for clients and employees.

"We're here to deliver the best possible experience for our clients. Adding AllCom helps take us to the next level and moves us closer to becoming the country's most trusted security solutions provider," commented CEO Eric Frasier.