American Alarm Acquires Instant Alarm, Expanding Regional Presence in Mass.

American Alarm and Communications has acquired Instant Signal & Alarm of Salem, a long-standing provider of security and life-safety systems in Massachusetts’ North Shore and greater Essex County.

Founded in 1954, Instant Alarm has grown to serve more than 3,000 customers across residential, municipal and commercial sectors. The company also provides alarm monitoring services for several regional security system dealers.

“This deal was special,” said Wells Sampson, president and co-owner of American Alarm., based in Arlington, Mass. “Two family-owned companies, who have known each other and worked together to improve our whole industry for so long, it was so natural and seamless to come together to better serve our customers into the future.”

The Wescott family — David, Barry and Shawn — representing the third generation of leadership at Instant Alarm, will remain with the merged organization. The company’s staff will also continue in their current roles, operating out of Instant Alarm’s Salem facility.

In a letter to customers, David Wescott said, “When our grandfather James Wescott installed his first alarm system in 1954, his goal was to take care of customers by protecting their homes, families and businesses. That family goal has never changed and never will, which is why we have decided to join American Alarm.”

“This is a great fit and another example of how we organize our company,” added Louis Sampson, chief operating officer and co-owner of American Alarm. “As we grow, we are careful to stay close to our customers. We are essentially a group of local companies with deep roots in their communities, who by coming together have more resources to serve customers.”

American Alarm, founded in 1971 by MIT engineers, remains a local, family-owned company now led by the second generation of the Sampson family. The company provides integrated security systems and monitoring services for intrusion, fire, access control, video surveillance and environmental hazards, with clients ranging from homeowners to financial institutions, cannabis facilities, healthcare centers, schools and retail businesses.