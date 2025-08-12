A+ Technology & Security Solutions Joins Convergint to Advance Open-Standards Security Integration

Convergint recently announced the acquisition of A+ Technology & Security Solutions, a security integrator that has been serving the Northeastern U.S. from its home base in Bay Shore, NY, for over 30 years.

A+ Technology & Security Solutions was founded in 1989 by David Antar as a champion of "technology convergence," offering support, installation, and design services for organizations looking to integrate their independent security systems. The company's open-standards philosophy aligns with Convergint's own approach "centered on open standards and converged solutions," explained Convergint President of Americas Sean Flint in the company's official announcement.

"This acquisition represents a significant step forward in Convergint’s strategic growth, particularly in the public sector and Northeast," commented Flint. "The team aligns with our mission to be our customers’ best service provider."

Following the acquisition, Convergint expects strengthened service capabilities across several verticals, including law enforcement, the private and public sectors, and education, with emphasis on higher education and K-12 schools. All A+ Technology & Security Solutions employees will continue their work with Convergint.

“Becoming part of Convergint allows us to keep doing what we do best—exceeding our customers' expectations while making the world a smarter, safer, and healthier place—and now gaining the support and scale of a global organization to do so,” said David Antar, Founder, A+ Technology & Security Solutions. “We’ve always believed in putting people first, and it’s clear Convergint shares that same mindset.”