Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Launches Employee Ownership Program

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has launched its Achieving Lasting Legacy Incentive “ALL In” ownership program, granting incentive awards to every eligible full-time team member at no cost. The initiative makes Pye-Barker the largest company in the fire and life safety industry to operate under employee ownership, according to the company.

The program provides team members with a personal stake in the company’s success, encouraging a culture of shared responsibility and pride in calling Pye-Barker “our company,” an announcement states.

The program was developed in consultation with Ownership Works, a nonprofit that partners with companies and investors to provide all employees with the opportunity to build wealth at work through employee ownership.

“ALL In” supplements salary and benefits with a profit-sharing incentive. Each full-time team member will receive an initial incentive award at no cost, followed by additional awards in subsequent years of employment.

“Reaching the scale we have achieved allows us to recognize our team members in this meaningful way. They are the ones who have made this organization so successful,” said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. “This is their company, and they should feel tremendous pride sharing in the rewards of building a best-in-class organization.”

The company said the program also benefits customers, citing research that shows organizations with broad employee ownership demonstrate higher levels of customer satisfaction, service quality and innovation.

“Our mission is to protect lives, livelihoods and legacies, so we make every effort to treat our customers and team members with care, respect, trust and a commitment to doing what’s right,” said Rebecca True, Pye-Barker’s chief human resources officer. “We are proud to further our investment in our people, their personal aspirations and legacy through the ‘ALL In’ employee ownership program.”

The launch follows Pye-Barker’s January announcement that it secured additional private capital to invest in its next phase of growth. At that time, the company paid cash bonuses to all 8,000 full-time team members across more than 250 locations in 46 states.

The “ALL In” initiative is supported by Pye-Barker’s lead investors Altas Partners and Leonard Green & Partners, L.P., along with minority stakeholders a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and GIC.

“We have strong confidence in the Pye-Barker team and the company’s future potential. We believe this important initiative will empower and further align the team as we continue to build a best-in-class fire, life safety and security organization for our customers, while fostering a culture in which every team member has the opportunity to thrive,” said Scott Werry, managing partner at Altas.

“Pye-Barker’s success results from the dedication and hard work of every one of its employees. It makes sense to reward their entrepreneurial spirit and genuine care for each other and their communities as the organization grows,” added John Danhakl, managing partner at LGP.

Pye-Barker will celebrate the launch of “ALL In” with events that include a special recognition at the NASCAR Cup Series race in Daytona on August 23.

With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members, Pye-Barker provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. The company is Great Place to Work Certified and listed among the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies.