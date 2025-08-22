LifeSafety Power-ProdataKey Tech Integration Brings PDK Controllers to LSP Enclosures

LifeSafety Power (LSP) announced a FlexPower technology alliance with ProdataKey to expand its Unified Power solutions with ProdataKey controllers.

The Unified Power lineup combines access control modules and power supplies into a pre-engineered enclosure designed to coordinate electrical and mechanical integration. Repeatable designs, easy installation, and efficient services for integrated products are a few features on offer for security integrators.

Unified Power’s ProdataKey integration is compatible with PDK Red Series controllers. Multiple LifeSafety Power FlexPower modules can be connected in the access control power systems, controlling up to 32 doors. A removable backplate controller wiring configuration and expansion slots are ready for easy installation of additional power distribution modules and components.

The enclosure also includes space for LifeSafety Power NetLink Network Connectivity modules for intelligent managed power. NetLink technology offers detailed power health reporting, remote troubleshooting and battery testing, email/SNMP alerts, and other proactive and predictive data.

Available in options of single (12 or 24V DC) or dual voltage operation (12 and 24V DC), each LSP output is protected against electrical surges caused by lightning or transients on the external wiring (SurgeShield). LSP control outputs are field-selectable for available DC voltages, with either fail-safe or fail-secure operation with a fire alarm interface.

For more information on the PDK-compatible offering and other LifeSafety Power solutions, contact [email protected] or (888)-577-2898.