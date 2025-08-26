Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Kentucky’s Modern Systems

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States, has acquired Kentucky alarm and security company Modern Systems. The acquisition strengthens Pye-Barker’s presence in the state and expands full fire code compliance to additional communities.

Founded in 1979, Modern Systems has delivered scalable, customizable and integrated security solutions for businesses and neighborhoods across Kentucky for more than 45 years. Its commercial offerings include fire alarms, intrusion detection, video surveillance, access control and license plate recognition (LPR) systems enabled by AI analytics and 24/7 monitoring. The company also provides yearly inspections and system maintenance.

“Aligning with the Pye-Barker team opens new doors to achieve our mission of widespread safety in Kentucky,” said David Morris, founder and president of Modern Systems. “I am without a doubt that Pye-Barker is the perfect team to enhance what we have built at Modern Systems, thanks to their steadfast dedication to community safety and internal family culture. I'm excited and inspired to continue our work serving Kentuckians together.”

Pye-Barker CEO Bart Proctor said the addition brings decades of innovation to the company. “Modern Systems has been on the cutting edge of new security and safety technology for four decades,” Proctor said. “Integrating the team into Pye-Barker allows us to push innovation forward and ensure fire and life safety is constantly being optimized across the nation.”

Modern Systems’ team will continue serving customers in Kentucky. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.

With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker ranks No. 849 on the Inc. 5000.