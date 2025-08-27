Interface Systems Upgrades Security at Bethesda Community Church and School

Bethesda Community Church in Fort Worth, Texas, has taken major steps to improve safety and efficiency across its 26-acre campus by partnering with Interface Systems to modernize outdated security infrastructure.

The church, which also operates Bethesda Christian School serving more than 530 students from preschool through 12th grade, faced challenges with aging systems that disrupted daily operations. The fire alarm system frequently produced false alerts, the intercom and paging equipment struggled to support communication, and outdated CCTV and access control left staff without reliable tools.

“The security infrastructure at our church was pretty old and outdated. We were getting a lot of false alarms. That can be a nightmare, especially when you're not on-site,” said Rick Campbell, facilities manager at Bethesda Community Church.

Integrated security upgrades

Interface Systems designed and implemented a comprehensive solution to bring the campus up to modern standards. Key upgrades included:

Fire alarm system — Replaced the outdated technology with a modern system that communicates urgency without creating unnecessary panic, particularly for schoolchildren.





Managed access control — Introduced a cloud-based system enabling administrators to manage entry remotely, without the need for complex on-site servers.





Video surveillance — Installed a 64-channel IP camera system on the school’s new building, with capacity to expand and eventually replace legacy analog cameras. Staff can now verify alarms with live video before responding, reducing unnecessary dispatches.





Intercom and paging — Deployed an IP-based system supporting school bell scheduling, room-to-room communication, and campus-wide announcements. The system also integrates with access control to streamline visitor management.

“The new system is effective. It gets the point across that it’s time to evacuate, but it doesn’t create panic, especially among the kids. Having remote access to cameras and alarms has been a huge help,” Campbell said.

Implementation without disruption

Installation was carried out in phases to align with the church’s expansion and daily schedule. Interface coordinated with the general contractor to equip new facilities quickly while spreading upgrades across existing buildings over the course of a year.

“They worked around the kids and kept us up and running during installation. The integration was seamless, and now everything is running smoothly,” Campbell noted.

With the upgrades in place, Bethesda Community Church and School now benefit from improved safety, streamlined communication, and the ability to monitor and respond to incidents remotely. Administrators report reduced false alarms, better scheduling, and a scalable infrastructure to support future growth.

“Initially, we were unsure about the cost, but the investment has been well worth it. I’d recommend Interface to other churches without hesitation,” Campbell said.