PSA Convention 2025 to Feature Keynote and Education Sessions

PSA will host two education sessions as part of Convention 2025 at the Seabird Ocean Resort & Spa in Oceanside, Calif. The program includes a keynote presentation by futurist and author April Rinne, who will share strategies for thriving in an era of constant change.

For the convention’s Oct. 14 keynote, “Flux: 8 Superpowers for Thriving in Constant Change,” Rinne will outline how attendees can adopt a “flux mindset” to embrace uncertainty and cultivate resilience.

With more than 25 years of global experience advising companies and governments in over 100 countries, Rinne has been recognized as one of Forbes’ 50 Leading Female Futurists and is the author of the international bestseller Flux: 8 Superpowers for Thriving in Constant Change.

On Oct. 15, PSA’s executive leadership and board of directors will present “The Power of PSA: Real Stories. Real Impact.” The session will provide updates on the organization’s evolving services and highlight real-world member successes to help attendees identify new opportunities for growth and leadership.

Convention 2025 runs Oct. 13-16 and will offer tailored education sessions along with opportunities for networking and special events. For more information and to register, go here.