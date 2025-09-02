Prosegur Appoints Jose G. Rivero SVP of Technology to Drive Security Growth

Prosegur Security recently announced the appointment of Jose G. Rivero as Senior Vice President of its Technology Division. As SVP of Technology, Rivero will continue to expand the scope of Prosegur’s remote security and systems integration services in North America.

“I look forward to building on the strong foundation here at Prosegur to drive growth and deliver exceptional value for our clients,” Rivero commented on his promotion.

What this means for Prosegur

Rivero’s educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and an MBA in technology and global management. He also holds multiple certifications in electronic security platforms.

He will bring this expertise in electronic security and hybrid security models to his new role, where he will focus primarily on expanding the range of integrated security systems Prosegur has on offer, growing the company’s remote monitoring, intervention, and analytics capabilities, partnering with customers to tailor unique technology strategies, and utilizing emerging technologies to drive efficiency and boost safety outcomes.

“Jose’s leadership and vision will be instrumental as we continue to expand our technology portfolio,” said Daren Lopez, CEO of Prosegur Security. “From integrated systems to remote services, his ability to align operations, innovation, and client needs will accelerate our growth and further differentiate Prosegur as a trusted partner in security.”

Meet Jose at GSX!

Meet Jose Rivero at GSX 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana, to learn more about his vision for Prosegur’s Technology Division.