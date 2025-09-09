Everon Promotes Carson Clemons to Vice President of National Accounts Installation

Everon announced the promotion of Carson Clemons to Vice President, National Accounts Installation.

Clemons brings 13 years of combined operational and sales experience in the security industry, including previous roles as Sr. Manager, Operational Excellence and Sr. Director, National Accounts for Everon. In his new position, he will oversee the company’s centralized project and program management teams within the National Accounts and Integrated Solutions departments.

His expertise in operational excellence will play a key role in optimizing operations to deliver consistency, efficiency and superior customer service across the organization, according to the announcement.

“Our top priority is always our customers,” said Bobby Dale, Chief Customer Officer. “Carson’s ability to focus on customer needs and deliver with speed, quality, and dependability makes him the right leader to lead and strengthen this critical part of our business.”

“I’m proud of the work these teams have done to deliver service quality at a national level,” said Clemons. “We are focused on optimizing our processes to make every customer interaction seamless – prioritizing speed, communication, consistency and simplicity – and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to help lead the way.”