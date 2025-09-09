Security 101 Acquires Dorrian Properties to Expand in Northeast

Security 101, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a national provider of commercial security solutions, has acquired Dorrian Properties, a long-standing franchise partner with operations in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

The move marks Security 101's 18th strategic acquisition and broadens its reach in two key Northeast markets.

Founded in 2016 by Michael and Emily Dorrian, Dorrian Properties has established itself as a provider of enterprise-level security ecosystems. The company specializes in consolidating fragmented solutions and delivering integration services, serving higher education institutions and other complex verticals across Pennsylvania.

"Dorrian Properties has been an exceptional operator within the Security 101 network for nearly a decade," said Greg Daly, CEO of Security 101. "Their unwavering focus on customer success, combined with deep expertise in higher education, makes this a natural and exciting addition to our corporate platform. By aligning their local strengths with our national resources, we see significant opportunities to accelerate growth in both Pittsburgh and Philadelphia."

As part of the transition, Michael Dorrian will serve as general manager and oversee Security 101's operations in both markets.

"We are proud of what we've built in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia and are thrilled to embark on this next chapter with Security 101," said Michael Dorrian. "The trust our customers place in us has always been rooted in consistent results. With Security 101's platform and resources behind us, we are confident in our ability to deliver the same reliability while scaling to meet growing demand."

The acquisition supports Security 101's strategy of expansion through franchise conversions and independent integrator partnerships. The company said transactions like the Dorrian Properties acquisition strengthen its ability to serve enterprise clients with regional footprints, multi-site operations, and increasing security needs under a unified national brand.

Security 101 provides integrated security solutions to customers in healthcare, education, financial, and government sectors, among others.