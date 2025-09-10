Pye-Barker Expands in Northeast With Invision Security Buy

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired Invision Security, a commercial security and fire alarms company serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. The move strengthens Pye-Barker’s presence in the region, with Invision’s teams set to continue delivering customer solutions aimed at protecting lives and livelihoods.

Based in King of Prussia, Pa., Invision Security provides electronic security and fire alarm solutions for businesses of all sizes. Its turnkey services range from site surveys, design and engineering, configuration and installation to 24-hour monitoring, testing and maintenance. Invision also integrates fire detection and fire alarms systems to safeguard commercial properties.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple industries, including government, healthcare and property management. Invision’s offerings feature advanced video analytics, surveillance, access control and proactive security consultation services.

Annette Smith, co-owner and COO of Invision Security, stated the cultural alignment with Pye-Barker was a key factor in the transaction. “You can tell that the team at Pye-Barker is truly passionate about the company's mission and values,” Smith said. “That shared commitment to team and customer is what made them such an attractive choice for us throughout the acquisition process and makes me proud to say that Invision Security is now part of the Pye-Barker family.”

Pye-Barker CEO Bart Proctor highlighted Invision’s reputation and growth in the market. “Invision Security's success – including recognition among the region's best places to work and fastest-growing companies – is reflected in their team's growth,” Proctor said. “Invision was born out of a commitment to protecting people. Its team brings vast expertise to the table, making them a great addition to our East Coast services.”

Invision’s technicians will continue serving customers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.