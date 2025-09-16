Pye-Barker Expands in Las Vegas with Phoenix Fire Protection Acquisition

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has picked up Phoenix Fire Protection, a Las Vegas-based firm that specializes in sprinkler system design and maintenance. The deal strengthens Pye-Barker’s reach in Southern Nevada, particularly in Clark and Nye counties.

Phoenix Fire Protection, in operation since 2009, handles a range of systems—fire pumps, dry and pre-action, anti-freeze, standpipes, deluge, and wet configurations. The company also employs CAD and Building Infrastructure Modeling (BIM) software to support code compliance and system design.

"Delivering top-tier sprinkler systems that preserve life and property has always been our top priority," said Tim Myszkowski, Owner and President of Phoenix Fire Protection. "The Pye-Barker team is positioned to elevate our operations and give our team new opportunities with their extensive knowledge and resources. With this partnership, our company's next chapter is set up for success."

Technicians from Phoenix will stay in place, continuing service under Pye-Barker. Legal counsel on the deal came from Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough.

"We consistently take strategic steps to partner with local teams that help us service our customers even better," said Pye-Barker CEO Bart Proctor. "I'm confident that Phoenix Fire Protection will be integral in expanding our fire protection services surrounding Nevada."