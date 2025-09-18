Centrios Adds Recurring Revenue Option to Partner Program

Centrios, the small business access control platform from ASSA ABLOY, has introduced a new Recurring Revenue feature to its Partner Program. The update allows locksmiths, integrators, and other security professionals to generate ongoing revenue through subscription sales tied to Centrios system deployments.

Under the new model, partners can purchase subscription services from Centrios on a monthly or annual basis, then resell them to customers at a self-determined price. They also have the option to let customers manage their own subscriptions directly.

The addition is designed to give partners a continuing income stream while enabling small businesses to manage access control through Centrios’ cloud-based platform and hardware portfolio, which includes cylindrical locks, smart readers, and padlocks.

More information is available on the Centrios Partner Portal at partners.centrios.com.