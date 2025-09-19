Securitas Outlines Sustainability Strategy Focused on Workforce, Emissions, and Ethics

Securitas has rolled out a new global sustainability strategy built on three pillars: developing its workforce, reducing carbon emissions, and reinforcing ethical practices. The company says the plan is designed to support both client goals and long-term business value.

Developing people

On the workforce side, the company is placing new emphasis on well-being, professional development, and retention. One part of that effort includes exploring the introduction of a living wage framework in partnership with clients.

Chief Executive Magnus Ahlqvist said the company is taking a "measured, step-by-step approach" to test how such a framework might improve retention and service delivery.

"When people thrive, performance follows," said Ahlqvist.

Staying sustainable

Environmental commitments are also a major focus. Securitas already has Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-validated goals to cut Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions 42% by 2030, using 2022 as a baseline. The company now plans to expand its carbon reporting.

By 2027, clients will receive emissions data tied not only to products but also to services such as guarding and remote monitoring. That builds on work already underway in North America, where greenhouse gas data is now included in new technology proposals.

"By extending the same transparency already provided for products to services, Securitas gives clients the insights they need to make climate-conscious and cost-effective decisions," said Securitas' Chief Ethics and Sustainability Officer Sune Chabert Larsen. The target is for 70% of new technology sales to include carbon data by 2030.

Building integrity

The third pillar centers on ethics and compliance. Securitas aims to achieve more than 95% effectiveness in compliance controls across all markets, monitored through audits and testing.

The company has also set expectations for 100% of business leaders to actively reinforce ethics in their organizations, maintaining a zero-tolerance stance toward breaches.

"For me, sustainability is about doing the right thing," Ahlqvist said. "Done well, it creates real value for our clients and for Securitas."