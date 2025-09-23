Pye-Barker Grows to Over 20 Texas Locations With Acquisition of Fortress Security

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has picked up Fortress Security, a Texas-based provider of commercial fire and security services, adding more than 20 locations to its statewide presence. The move strengthens Pye-Barker's role in the region and broadens its reach across Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.

Fortress has built its business around intrusion detection, fire and flood monitoring, video surveillance, access control, and smart building automation. The company also maintains a commercial fire alarm operation and provides 24/7 monitoring. Leadership credits its growth to an emphasis on employee development and customer service, a model that has proven effective across North, South, and East Texas.

"Fortress has always been driven by protecting lives and property, maintaining top-tier, quality customer service every step of the way," said Fortress Founder and Owner Jerrod Smith. "Joining Pye-Barker is an incredible opportunity for our team to grow and push our mission to new heights."

"Bringing us to over 20 locations in Texas, Fortress will elevate our ability to deliver best-in-class life safety services to communities statewide—for that, I am extremely grateful," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "We're assembling a specialized, talented team at Pye-Barker, and I'm confident that the people at Fortress will be a perfect fit."

Fortress technicians will remain in place under the new ownership. Pye-Barker was represented in the transaction by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP.