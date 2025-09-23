Center for Aggression Management Introduces CAPS Program for Security Integrators

The Center for Aggression Management has announced a new opportunity for security systems integrators to bring their clients the Critical Aggression Prevention System (CAPS): a proven program that helps prevent workplace violence before it escalates. CAPS identifies the early behavioral cues that often precede bullying, harassment, abuse, discrimination, and violent incidents, enabling proactive intervention.

Founded in 1993, the Center for Aggression Management, Inc. is a VA-certified Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) and a member of the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA). Unlike traditional electronic security tools that primarily respond to incidents, CAPS takes a preventive approach by spotting and addressing aggression at its earliest stages. Hospitals, universities, offices, and retail organizations can use the system to create safer environments, while integrators can expand their portfolios with a solution that opens recurring revenue opportunities.

Privacy and compliance are built into the program. CAPS aligns with HIPAA, FERPA, GDPR, and the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and it directly supports California's Senate Bill 553, which requires workplace violence prevention plans. The system is easy to adopt, cost-effective, and designed to complement existing security infrastructure.