Deep Sentinel Integration Partners Mark Customer Growth Milestones

Deep Sentinel announced at GSX 2025 in New Orleans that two of its regional integration partners, Artistic Design and Moonlight Security, have each surpassed 200 customers through the company’s partner program.

The company said the milestone reflects demand for its AI-based surveillance platform, which combines live monitoring with third-party and in-house camera systems. Deep Sentinel positions its partner program as a way for integrators to build recurring revenue through monitoring services rather than focusing solely on hardware sales.

David Selinger, CEO of Deep Sentinel, said Artistic Design and Moonlight Security have demonstrated how integrators can use the platform to differentiate themselves in a competitive market.

Tony Abate of Artistic Design & Entertainment said surpassing 200 customers underscores the importance of proactive security for clients. Brian Ochoa of Moonlight Security Systems said the company has shifted its business model toward service-based offerings, noting customer feedback that the technology has improved their sense of safety.

Deep Sentinel said it plans to expand its partner network as interest in real-time monitoring continues to increase.