Bosch to Unite Climatec and Paladin Technologies Under Single Brand

Bosch announced that starting January 1, 2026, its building technologies integrator operations will operate under a unified name, Bosch Building Technologies. The change brings together Climatec and Paladin Technologies in North America, consolidating their branch networks under the Bosch brand.

The company said the move positions Bosch Building Technologies to expand its product-agnostic integration services across building automation, security, fire life safety and energy solutions.

Climatec and Paladin have built separate reputations in the United States and Canada, but under the Bosch name customers will have access to the full range of their solutions. Bosch emphasized that local expertise, customer relationships and adaptability to regional needs will remain central to the business as it aligns with global resources.

Frank Meyer, Member of the Bosch Board of Management, said the combined brand builds on trust established by Climatec and Paladin over decades. “By uniting the strengths of the established brands with Bosch, we are building on a shared foundation. This strong basis enables us to pursue our growth strategy with consistency and to create lasting value for our customers,” he said.

Thomas Quante, President and CEO of Bosch Building Technologies, said the reorganization is aimed at strengthening partnerships, supporting employees, and broadening service offerings. “We will continue our journey to build the leading product-agnostic systems integrator, with the best team and vendor portfolio,” Quante said.

As part of the transition, Climatec’s Energy business will continue as a sub-brand within Bosch Building Technologies, maintaining its team and service model. Other Climatec business units and all Paladin operations will move fully under the Bosch name.

Rich Cillessen, North American Regional President of Bosch Building Technologies since June 2025, said the transformation reflects Bosch’s long-term strategy in the region. “I’ve watched with great admiration as Bosch expanded its systems integration business in North America and I’m excited to be a part of this entrepreneurial team,” he said.

Bosch employs more than 3,000 professionals in its Building Technologies business in North America.